Forum stresses digitalisation for Oil & Gas industry

Muscat, Dec 2 – Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, formally opened the second edition of the OPAL Oil & Gas Conference (OOGC) at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre yesterday. The 3-day conference and exhibition, organised by the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) alongside event organiser Omanexpo, focuses on the theme, “Shaping the Future of Oman’s Oil and Industry.” Conference theme highlight the Ministry’s initiatives to continue investment in oil exploration and discovery, improve efficiency and minimize capital requirements, utilizing advanced technology on the back of the new era of digital transformation.

Musallam al Mandhari, CEO, OPAL, said: “It is no secret that the industry is facing enormous demands and challenges, therefore the need of the hour is to find innovative and efficient solutions to maximize our resources in the Sultanate. The OPAL Oil & Gas Conference provides a great platform for oil and gas professionals to share their knowledge, build their business prospects and create partnerships through networking and identify solutions and shape strategies with industry experts.” Various sessions focus on topics such as “Investment Strategies and the Way Forward,” Transforming Oman’s Oil and Gas — Emerging Technologies,” “Digital Oilfields,” Transforming HR in Oman’s Oil and Gas Industry,” and “Women in Oil and Gas.”

The sessions will culminate in a CEO panel session on Tuesday, December 6, where experts will discuss key trends and strategies to meet current demands; a best practice awarding ceremony for leading innovations in HSE, human capital development, technical and operational excellence and small business development, and a gala dinner.

