Forum on projects aided by HM Trust Fund for Strategic Research

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), represented by the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research, will organise on Tuesday a forum on projects funded by His Majesty’s Trust Fund for Strategic Research. The forum, which is in its third edition, aims to shed light on the main research and innovation outputs that have emerged from projects supported by the fund. This year, the forum will feature nine strategic research projects covering various areas including energy, agriculture, tourism, insurance, health and infrastructure.

His Majesty’s Trust Fund for Strategic Research was established in 2001. Until 2018, it has funded 94 research projects. Projects are selected based on their innovative, multi-disciplinary approaches, and their ability bring significant socio-economic benefits to the Omani society. The forum will be inaugurated by Dr Hilal bin Ali al Hinai, Secretary-General of The Research Council (TRC). — ONA

