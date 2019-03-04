Forum moots PPP projects

Muscat: The participants in Al Roya Economic Forum 2019 called for a package of measures that encourage and stimulate the public and private partnership (PPP) projects, as the country aims to promote economic diversification and increase non-oil income. The participants affirmed the need to strengthen the mechanisms and means of developing income levels and increasing their sources, increasing development opportunities, organising roles among different bodies of government and private sectors, civil society and individuals, creating new windows of hope for the needs of the national economy. The forum urged the adoption of an Omani model of partnership in the ICT sector, with growing interest in the output of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The forum also called for the expansion of the programme of transforming student companies into emerging companies in the telecommunications sector and applying this model in a number of other sectors through public-private partnership (PPP) agreements. — ONA

