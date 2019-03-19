Forum highlights sustainable use of water resources

Muscat: The Water Research and Innovation Award Forum began on Tuesday. The forum was inaugurated by Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS), Dr Hilal bin Ali al Hinai, Secretary-General of The Research Council (TRC), Dr Rahma al Mahrouqi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) for Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research, academics and scholars.

The forum is organised by the SQHCCS and TRC. It aims at finding solutions to and awareness about water related issues.

The minister stressed the importance of the Strategic Water Research Programme, which aims to promote innovation and research in the sustainable management and regulation of water resources.

He added that the agricultural sector uses more than 80 per cent of water and therefore its use and management is very important. He pointed out that the research conducted by researchers and participants in the forum is impressive and need incubation and support until such research reach the stage of commercial production while other researches are promising in their uses.

The forum also included honouring winners of the third edition of Water Research and Innovation Award. In the scientific publication award in the PhD holder’s category, the award was given to Dr Azizallah Azadi and his team from Nizwa University, and Dr Rangargh Salfaraj and his team from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The scientific publication award for non-PhD holders was given to Faisal bin Rashid al Marzouqi from SQU. In innovation category, the first place was withheld and the second place was given to Dr Farouk Sabri Majli from SQU and his team and Dr Mohammed Abdulhakim al Saadi from Nizwa University. The third place was given to Shamsa bint Masoud al Saadi from the Integration of Advanced Technologies Institute.

Young Innovator award was bagged by Imad bin Amer al Ramimi and Al Baraa bin Khalfan al Badawi from Azan bin Tamim School in the Governorate of Al Sharqiyah North . The second place went to Doha bint Khalid al Amri and Maithaa bint Khalid al Saeedi from Barakah bint Thalabah School for Basic Education in the Governorate of Muscat. The third place was given to Noor bint Mohammed al Mashani and Balqees bint Mohammed al Mashani from Shihit Primary School for Girls in the Governorate of Dhofar. The fourth place was given to Rahma bint Said al Barwani and Al Reem bint Salem al Habsi from Al Zahraa Al Suqatriyah School in the Governorate of Al Sharqiyah North. The fifth place was given to Jenan bint Abdulbasir al Farsi from Al Qurm Beach School for Girls in the Governorate of Muscat. — ONA

