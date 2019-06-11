Forum for rehabilitation of disabled

Muscat: Qaderoon, the first forum for the rehabilitation, training and employment of people with disabilities, will be held on June 17 and 18.

The forum will also seek to find jobs commensurate with the potentials of the disabled and provide appropriate training and rehabilitation for them, as well as highlighting their capacities and abilities to make them productive. The two-day forum is organised by the Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with Asas Exhibitions and Oman Association for Disabled.

This came during a press conference held by these bodies on Tuesday. Mariam bint Mubarak al Farsi, Head of the Organising Committee of the Forum, said that Qaderoon is a social initiative in which many groups take part from Oman and abroad. She also praised the support of the initiative, both from government agencies and by the group of people with disabilities, which demonstrates the shared social responsibility towards individuals in the society. — ONA

