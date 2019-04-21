Forum debates reality and future of Arab media

KUWAIT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Information, took part as a Guest of Honour in the 16th Arab Media Forum, which commenced its activities at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait on Sunday and continues for two days. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. In a joint session with Nabil Abu Rudeina, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Ali bin Mohammed al Rumaihi, Minister of Information Affairs of Bahrain, Dr Al Hasani spoke about “Reality and Future of the Arab Media and the Current Challenges Facing it”. The session was moderated by Madhi al Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum.

Dr Al Hasani touched on the changes in the Arab region, the role of available information in the reality and future of the Arab media and the humanising concept of media that aims at creating an area of cohesion between individuals and institutions at the internal and external levels. He added that common human values make us better than others.

The forum dedicated a session to the Sultanate as the Guest of Honour in the 16th Arab Media Forum in which a seminar themed “Humanizing of Media” where Marwan bin Yousef al Balushi, Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Information, touched on the vision of the Omani media that aims at creating a content with a human dimension, which covers various segments of the society, in addition to mainstreaming humanisation as co-existence with respect and privacy.

Al-Balushi pointed out that the Omani discourse has made man and the homeland as its focus of attention, and has raised the slogan of No Understatement and No Overstatement, avoid rhetoric of hatred and sectarianism.

The second session of the forum dealt with “Media and Sports” and the third session on “Cyber-bullying”.

The Sultanate took part in an exhibition accompanying the forum with a pavilion that contains video presentations highlighting the Sultanate and its media activity, in addition to a collection of publications by the Ministry of Information, such as Speeches of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman Annual Book, A Sultanate and a Sultan, Peace Diplomacy, in addition to the Omani encyclopedia and studies in the Omani press.

The pavilion of the Sultanate also includes a photo exhibition that reflects the life of the Omani man and the marvellous nature of the Sultanate, as well as presenting some patriotic music. — ONA

Related