Former world No 2 Radwanska retires

Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13-year-long career due to health reasons. “Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations,” Radwanska, 29, said in a post on Facebook. Radwanska reached a career high world singles ranking of number two in 2012 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon. She won the season ending WTA Finals in 2015.

