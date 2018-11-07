Oman Sport Sports 

Former hockey coach Ahmed al Darmaki retires

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, Nov 7 – Ahmed al Darmaki, former coach of Qurayat and Bausher hockey clubs, has announced retirement from hockey after working as technical coaching staff. Ahmed, who hails from Qurayat, decided to leave hockey after many years in which he was involved as player and coach in later stages. Al Darmaki was a talented player in school and he joined Qurayat club where he ended his playing career. He had also played for the national team. Later, he moved into coaching and he was coach with clubs and national teams. Ahmed was inspired by his brother Said bin Nasser al Darmaki, who had started hockey in Qurayat. Their younger brother Mohammed also joined them into hockey later. Ahmed recalled that the year 1991 was a memorable period for him.

“I got selected to the national team in 1991 and I was the youngest player in the team. I continued playing for the national team until 2000. I decided to retire as player in 2000 during the external camp of the national team in Pakistan,” the former Oman player said. Ahmed had taken sports major during studies at Sultan Qaboos University. It enabled him to take up the coaching and technical area in hockey. “I started in coaching as assistant coach of Qurayat club and then as head coach. Before few years back, I was the head coach of Bausher club,” he said. Al Darmaki had participated in training courses at regional and international level around the world. The hockey veteran has also contributed for the development of various hockey clubs and supported the national teams in the Asian level championships and Asian Games for many years.

You May Also Like

Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka stunner: Mathews

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka stunner: Mathews

Smith forecasts South Africa barrage for Aussie batsmen

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smith forecasts South Africa barrage for Aussie batsmen

Kerber keen to shine in final Slam warm-up

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kerber keen to shine in final Slam warm-up

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25