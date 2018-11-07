Former hockey coach Ahmed al Darmaki retires

MUSCAT, Nov 7 – Ahmed al Darmaki, former coach of Qurayat and Bausher hockey clubs, has announced retirement from hockey after working as technical coaching staff. Ahmed, who hails from Qurayat, decided to leave hockey after many years in which he was involved as player and coach in later stages. Al Darmaki was a talented player in school and he joined Qurayat club where he ended his playing career. He had also played for the national team. Later, he moved into coaching and he was coach with clubs and national teams. Ahmed was inspired by his brother Said bin Nasser al Darmaki, who had started hockey in Qurayat. Their younger brother Mohammed also joined them into hockey later. Ahmed recalled that the year 1991 was a memorable period for him.

“I got selected to the national team in 1991 and I was the youngest player in the team. I continued playing for the national team until 2000. I decided to retire as player in 2000 during the external camp of the national team in Pakistan,” the former Oman player said. Ahmed had taken sports major during studies at Sultan Qaboos University. It enabled him to take up the coaching and technical area in hockey. “I started in coaching as assistant coach of Qurayat club and then as head coach. Before few years back, I was the head coach of Bausher club,” he said. Al Darmaki had participated in training courses at regional and international level around the world. The hockey veteran has also contributed for the development of various hockey clubs and supported the national teams in the Asian level championships and Asian Games for many years.