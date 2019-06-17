Former Egypt president Mohamed Mursi dies

CAIRO: Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said. “He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died,” a judicial source said. The official Al Ahram news website also reported the death of Mursi, 67, who was Egypt’s first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in 2013. Mursi’s turbulent rule was marked by deep divisions in Egyptian society, a crippling economic crisis and often-deadly opposition protests. — AFP

