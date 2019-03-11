Head stories 

Foreigners freed in Yemen arrive

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: In response to the Royal orders to continue humanitarian efforts being exerted by the Sultanate to assist citizens of some countries reserved in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and as per request from Indonesian and Malaysian governments, an agreement was reached with the authorities concerned in Sanaa for the return of an Indonesian citizen and another Malaysian citizen from Yemen. They were transferred to the Sultanate on Monday in preparation for their return to their home countries.

