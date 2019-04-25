Foreign ministry official receives Polish senator

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Thursday Senator Michal Sewerynski, head of the Polish side of the Omani-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides reviewed relations of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Poland and means of developing them in various fields to serve the joint interests. They also exchanged viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

