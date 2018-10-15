Ford faces outrage in France over factory closure

Bordeaux: US carmaker Ford came under fire from the French government on Monday over its plans to close a factory producing gear boxes in southwest France that employs 850 people.

After a stormy meeting between management and French officials, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire sounded furious at the US group’s desire to shut the plant near Bordeaux, rather than sell it to a French buyer. “If they think they can just shut up shop and that the state and local authorities won’t react, then they’re making a mistake,” Le Maire told reporters. “We’re going to fight and we won’t be taken advantage of.”

“Ford’s position cannot be defended and what can’t be defended needs to be combatted,” he added.

Ford announced in February that it would stop investing in its Blanquefort plant, which has produced gear boxes since 1972, and the issue has been raised by the French and US governments.

The site has become another battleground between French trade unions and American multinationals that are often portrayed in France as heartless job-slashing capitalists. — AFP

