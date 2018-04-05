Food security discussed at PASFR meet

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve (PASFR) on Thursday held its first meeting for 2018 under the chairmanship of Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, PASFR Board Chairman.

The PASFR Board reviewed decisions implemented during the previous meeting. It also discussed a range of topics listed on the agenda that included a report of the 2018 first quarter, as well as a report on revision by the senior management for quality management system and outcomes of performance indicators for 2017.

The PASFR Board also discussed food security topics during the upcoming stage. It also viewed minutes of the internal tender committee’s meetings. The Board also took appropriate decisions on topics of the agenda.

