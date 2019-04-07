Food Safety Week begins with awareness campaigns

MUSCAT, APRIL 7 – Various programmes to mark Food Safety Week 2019 began on Sunday in all governorates with the aim of raising public awareness about the importance of safety and quality of food. The event, organised for the 6th consecutive year by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in cooperation with the authorities concerned, is held during April 7-11.

The Sultanate observes the week with a variety of programmes including mobile awareness seminars, exhibitions highlighting food poisoning and its causes, lectures for school students to raise awareness about food and health, joint health inspection campaigns and field visits to shops, food factories and slaughterhouses, educational and recreational events, cultural competitions and meetings with the public in shopping malls, and distribution of pamphlets and brochures on food safety. Sports competitions, work camps and awareness plays on food safety are also organised in cooperation with Omani Women’s Associations, sports teams and youth committees.

A workshop on food poisoning entitled ‘Food poisoning cases: investigation and documentation’ will be organised by the ministry in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University. To be held at the hall of Oil and Gas Institute, Innovation Park, SQU during April 9-10, the workshop will discuss issues such as food poisoning in general, emergence of food poisoning microbes in food, economic burden of this issue, safe food trading, challenges of applying microbial limits standards in food, besides WHO standards and guidelines for investigating food poisoning.

