Food Safety Week begins today

MUSCAT: Activities of the Food Safety Week 2019, organised by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, will begin on Sunday and run till April 11. The activities include a workshop on food poisoning, being organised by the ministry in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) at the Innovation Complex, Muscat of SQU, during April 9-10. This is in addition to cultural and entertainment programmes, distribution of booklets and brochures on food safety awareness. In cooperation with the Omani Women’s Associations and sports clubs and youth committees, competitions and campaigns on food safety will be organised. The event is aimed to increase awareness about the importance of food safety and quality. — ONA

