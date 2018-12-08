Food distributed to shops in Suhar violating all norms

Muscat: The officers at the Directorate General for Consumer Protection raided a shop in Suhar where an expatriate employee prepared food and snacks without following the health safety requirements or the necessary approvals from the competent authorities.

As per the details, the expatriate worker was found preparing meals in a place that did not meet the health and safety requirements. Several quantities of sambosa, flour and ingredients, including spices, kitchen tools and cooking equipment were seized from the site.

It was revealed that the prepared food was distributed to various shop in Sohar and the employer did not have the licenses from the competent authorities to engage in such business. The case has been referred to the competent judicial authorities.





