Folk arts spice up festivities in Manah and Dima W’attayeen

MANAH: The Omani Women’s Association, in collaboration with the municipality and Takatuf team, organised Eid al Fitr celebration at Manah Souq.
The event included horse riding and shopping as tradesmen displayed children’s toys. This special marketplace dubbed Qasab is an old tradition held during Eid al Fitr and much loved by children as they find it a chance to buy interesting toys having collected Eidiyah (money in small denominations granted to children by relatives and neighbours during Eid). The Omani Women’s Association organised a corner for traditional foods and hand-made products which are well-known in the Wilayat of Manah. — ONA

