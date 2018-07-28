Focus shifts to palliative care

KABEER YOUSUF –

MUSCAT, July 28 –

From mere medical care to patients who need life-saving medication, the focus is gradually shifting towards palliative care, which provides care at the comfort of home.

Although palliative care is in its infancy in the Sultanate, studies reveal many hospital beds are blocked by patients who can benefit from this form of care.

“Unblocking expensive beds in hospitals will enable them to work more efficiently and be more cost-effective whilst at the same time improving the quality of life for palliative care patients,” said Maggie Jeans, who is holding a seminar on palliative care on August 14 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

“Palliative care improves the quality of life for patients (adults and children) and families facing challenges associated with life-threatening illnesses,” she added.

The seminar on palliative care will be opened by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

Professor Richard Harding from the Centre for Global Health Palliative Care, Cicely Saunders Institute, King’s College, London, will be the keynote speaker.

Oman Cancer Association (OCA) has recently funded the training of 180 nurses for palliative care in the community.

The Oncology Department at the Royal Hospital is spearheading this community care approach.

Similarly, a comprehensive Cancer Care Centre is being built at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), funded by Royal Court Affairs.

This project will incorporate palliative care. Additionally, there are some private sector initiatives in rehabilitation, particularly for the stroke and accident victims.