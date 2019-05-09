Local 

Focus on healthcare services

Oman Observer

The General Directorate of Health Services in Al Dhahirah Governorate held a meeting on Thursday. The meeting was headed by Dr Salem bin Musa al Abri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Health Services in Al Dhahirah Governorate.
The meeting discussed aspects of strengthening diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare services and the prevention of various diseases. During the meeting partners from the health, government and private sectors in the governorate urged to contribute and upgrade the level of health services. The meeting also discussed the policy of distributing training courses for health workers and allocating locations. — ONA

