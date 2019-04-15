Focus on digital leadership in information sector

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University, represented by the library and documentation group of the College of Arts and Social Sciences, organised the 5th Information Forum on Monday on the “Digital leadership in the information sector: the skills of the age and the profession of the future”. The event discussed the latest topics in information science, libraries and documents, informing society about major developments in technology and information, in addition to introducing prominent developments and uses in the digital environment, and the role of information specialist in keeping pace with the development. The event also sought to raise the awareness of society on the importance of keeping pace with developments in the digital field.

The event, inaugurated by Shaikh Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Hinai, Environment and Community Service Advisor to the Vice Chancellor of the University, targeted the directors and information specialists in the libraries of the Sultanate, the directors and document specialists in the documentation departments, as well as university/school students. The exhibition included 11 sections, and the first one sought to introduce the group and its achievements and publications. Other sections were earmarked for topics including digital telematics, digital libraries, digital citizenship, digital twinning, digital leadership, digital context, information literacy, research strategies in digital environment, media, and finally entertainment in digital environment.

The forum featured two workshops held in the media corner. The first workshop entitled ‘Skills of enriching Arabic digital content on the Internet’ aimed at students in general and sought to instil these skills and encourage students to write and publish blogs. The ‘Digital Security’ seminar, which targeted students and information specialists together, discussed the role of digital security in the context of the shift towards the digital environment, the use of digital technologies, and other major security issues in the digital environment.

Related