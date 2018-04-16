Focus on curbing illegal trade of sharks

April 16 – A regional workshop on combating illegal trade in sharks and the Implementation of the CITES Agreement was held in Muscat on Monday. Eng Sulaiman al Akhzami, Director General of Nature Conservation at the

Ministry, spoke about the objectives of the workshop that focused on providing participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat illegal trade in sharks’ lives.

Dr Akram Eissa Darwish of the Syrian Society for the Conservation of Wildlife praised the role of the Sultanate and stressed the importance of international and regional cooperation to rescue sharks and extended support for the efforts towards protection of sharks in the area.

CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

