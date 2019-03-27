FOCUS ON COOPERATION WITH WHO

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Wednesday Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative in the Sultanate. The meeting reviewed WHO efforts, aspects of the existing cooperation between WHO and the Sultanate and means of promoting them. The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. — ONA

