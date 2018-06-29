Flood declared in south Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra suspended

SRINAGAR: Incessant rains during the last two days have swollen rivers, streams and other water bodies in the Kashmir Valley while flood was declared in south Kashmir on Friday, an official said. Authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra while announcing all the pilgrims were safe.

Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, M M Shahnawaz, in a statement, said: “At 6 pm today (Friday), Jhelum River had crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district.

“People living in low-lying areas of south Kashmir, especially along the embankments of River Jhelum and other streams are advised to remain vigilant.”

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday with no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the cave shrine from either the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir or Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir.

Authorities said all Yatris are safely lodged inside the two base camps.

Three militants killed: Meanwhile, three militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, while a youth also died in clashes as protesters pelted the security forces with stones while the operation was under way, police said.

Three local militants were killed in the gunfight with security forces in Thamuna village of Pulwama, said a police officer.

A 15-year-old, identified as Faizan Ahmad Khan, who had sustained a bullet injury during clashes between protesters and the security forces succumbed to his injuries in hospital, hospital sources said.

Eight other civilians were also injured during the clashes, and one of them who also sustained a gunshot injury has been brought to the bone and joint hospital here for treatment.

Security forces had surrounded Thamuna village following intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants there, and as the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants opened fired, sparking the gunfight.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours. — IANS

