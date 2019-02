MUSCAT, Feb 27 – Many airlines in the Gulf countries including the Sultanate have cancelled their flights to Pakistan following closure of commercial airspace in the country on Wednesday. While Oman Air and SalamAir suspended operations to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has also tweeted that its flights may be affected. “Oman Air regrets to inform its esteemed guests on the suspension of its flights to Pakistan namely Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore till further notice”, the airline said in a statement.

All passengers travelling by Oman Air and SalamAir from and to Pakistan have been urged to contact the respective airline offices or the call centre for further information. They have also been advised to continue monitoring the status of their flights in view of the escalating tension between the India and Pakistan. PIA, meanwhile, issued a cautionary notice to its passengers. “PIA flights may be affected

due to closure of Pakistan commercial air space”, the airline noted in its Twitter handle. According to reports from India, an order to shut down nine airports over the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh has been withdrawn. Reports from other Gulf countries indicate that many airlines have cancelled their flights to Pakistan following closure its airspace.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a statement that all airline flights to Pakistan will be suspended until further notice.

Flights to all Pakistani airports from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were cancelled on Wednesday, leaving scores of passengers stranded at terminals.

Some flights to India have been affected as well, including those operated by Spicejet, Indigo and Airblue. According to GCAA, it will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and take appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of passengers and national carriers.

Etihad said flights EY233 and EY243, both due to depart from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad and Lahore, have been grounded until further notice. Emirates said a number of its flights to and from Pakistan and Afghanistan had been cancelled. At Sharjah airport, Air Arabia flights to Lahore and Karachi were cancelled, as well as at least one Airblue flight to Islamabad, according to Skyscanner’s flight tracker.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudi Arabian Airlines also announced cancellations after Pakistan closed its airspace.