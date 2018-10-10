Head stories Luban 

FLIGHTS NORMAL AT SALALAH AIRPORT

A meeting was held at Salalah Airport on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments and potential impact of the tropical condition (Luban). The meeting reviewed the safety of airport facilities and systems and the readiness of the airport to deal with the situation. The flights at Salalah Airport are continuing and the situation is still safe for continued operation. An official said that flights will not be cancelled unless their safety is at risk, which is determined by the authorities. Meanwhile, the operations at Salalah Port were put on hold.

