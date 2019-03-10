Flights hit at Salalah Airport due to runway closure

SALALAH, March 10 – All the flights to and from Salalah have been cancelled due to the closure of the runway due to some technical reasons. The screen for flight announcement at Salalah Airport was showing all flights cancelled till the time of writing this news. A passenger at the airport confirmed the flight cancellation and said the passengers were told to go home further to any announcement they would be intimated. “I was supposed to fly by Fly Dubai. On arrival at the airport the airline management told me that my flight has been rescheduled for tomorrow morning, but so far no specific time has been given by the airline’s front office,” he said.

Apparently, all the regular flights of Oman Air, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, SalamAir and Qatar Airways, operating from Salalah Airport stood cancelled till the time of this report. Oman Airports admitted the snag as tyre burst, and said following an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon, there are disruption of flights from and to Salalah Airport. “One of the aircraft landing at Salalah had a tyre burst that led to the closure of the runway,” reported the Oman Airports, and added it is working with the strategic partners to ensure the speedy and safe return to normal operations.