Flights from Muscat to be shifted due to DXB runway closure

Muscat: Passengers travelling to Dubai have been urged to keep follow flight updates due to the closure of the southern runway of Dubai International Airport (DXB) from April 16 to May 30.

According to reports, FlyDubai operations to 42 destinations, including Muscat, will be operating from Al Maktoum International-Dubai World Central (DWC).

Emirates flights will be not diverted to DWC, but many trips will be cancelled, rescheduled or operated with a different type of new aircraft.