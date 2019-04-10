Flights from Muscat to be affected due to DXB runway closure

Muscat: Passengers travelling to Dubai have been urged to take note of the flight status with some schedules likely to be affected due to the closure of the southern runway of Dubai International Airport (DXB) from April 16 to May 30.

Dubai Airports in a statement said it provided additional advance notice to all airlines to plan for the flight reductions and schedule planning. “Airlines will be required to reduce their operations at DXB during the 45-day period due to the significant capacity reduction resulting from single runway operations,” it said.

Dubai World Central (DWC) will be the alternative to absorb affected scheduled flights as well as charter, cargo and general aviation operations, a statement said. Oman’s budget airline, SalamAir, will be operating the evening service to and from Sharjah during this period, confirmed the sources.

The evening flight will depart Muscat at 5.45 pm to arrive in Sharjah at 6.55 pm. The return flight will leave Sharjah for Muscat at 7.40 pm. The morning 11.10 am flight from Muscat will leave for DXB, according to a company website. Oman Air will operate a Boeing 787-9 in its morning flight that will depart at 8.40am for DXB airport. The evening flight will depart at 5.25pm to DXB airport.

Both SalamAir and OmanAir websites show only two flights a day during this period to Dubai. FlyDubai said its services to 42 destinations, including Muscat, will be operating from Al Maktoum International-Dubai World Central (DWC) airport during this period. While according to Emirates, its flights will be not diverted to DWC, several trips will be cancelled, rescheduled or operated with a different type of new aircraft.