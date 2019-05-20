Flights diverted

MUSCAT, MAY 20 – Oman Air — the national carrier of the Sultanate diverted Kathmandu-Muscat and Bangalore — Muscat flight from Muscat International Airport to UAE airports due to the unstable weather. “We would like to bring to your attention that due to torrential rain this evening, our Kathmandu-Muscat flight WY 338 had to be diverted to Sharjah Airport, while our Bangalore-Muscat flight WY-284 was diverted to Dubai airport. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our affected passengers,” the airline announced on Sunday night.

Water leak at airport

Oman Airports, in the meantime, has said that it has managed to plug the water leak that occurred in air boarding hoses at Muscat International Airport. “The maintenance team at Muscat International Airport responded to a water leak in one of the air boarding hoses. The usual procedures for similar cases were taken immediately upon receiving the communication to ensure that the operation at the airport is not affected due to the leak,” Oman Airports said in a online statement.