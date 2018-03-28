Fixed price for sale of treated water

MUSCAT: The Financial Affairs and Energy Resources Council, which met under the chairmanship of Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, council Deputy Chairman, reviewed replies for remarks and visions of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on the financial frame of the state general budget for the fiscal year 2018 and the financial position. The replies were made in coordination with the institutions concerned and the council approved to refer them to the Council of Ministers. It also discussed fixing of price for selling treated wastewater for projects.

