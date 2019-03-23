Five-star resort in Quriyat to be ready in Q1, 2020

Muscat: The first phase of integrated tourism project in Quriyat, including the five-star resort, is 60 percent complete and will be ready by the first quarter of 2020, reports said.

The resort consists of 92 rooms including 24 chalets overlooking the sea, three luxury suites, five additional suites, two swimming pools, a health club, squash court and multi-use halls for events and meetings with a capacity of 120 people per room.

Mellia Group will manage the hotels.

The project includes three hotels, with a total of 750 rooms, and a nine-hole golf course.

The complex will also feature 3,000 residential units, as well as a water park, a boulevard walk, a number of restaurants and cafes, cinema halls, a spa, and a floating dock for marine taxis, which will facilitate transport for visitors. The project will be delivered in three five- year phases.

The project is located close to important tourist sites visited by many tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate, such as the Wadi Al-Shabab, Wadi Daykah Dam and other attractions that are popular for water sports, water skiing, diving, fishing, and other activities.