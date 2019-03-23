Five-star resort in Qurayat to be ready in 2020

MUSCAT, MARCH 23 – The first phase of the integrated tourism project in Qurayat, including a five-star resort, is 60 per cent complete and will be ready by the first quarter of 2020, according to a report. The resort, with 92 rooms, 24 chalets overlooking the sea, three luxury suites, five additional suites, two swimming pools, a health club, squash court and multi-use halls for events and meetings with a capacity of 120 people per room, will be managed by the Melia Group hotel chain of Spain. Overall, the project includes three hotels, with a total of 750 rooms, and a nine-hole golf course.

The complex will also feature 3,000 residential units, a water park, a boulevard walk, restaurants and cafes, cinema halls, a spa, and a floating dock for marine taxis, which will facilitate transport for visitors. The project will be completed over a period of three to five years. The project is located in close proximity to important sites visited by tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate, such as Wadi al Shabab, Wadi Dayqah Dam and other attractions that are popular for water sports, water skiing, diving, fishing and other activities.