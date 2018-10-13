Five medals for the Sultanate at Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games

Muscat, Oct 13 – Oman’s paralympic national team added two more medals to the Sultanate at Indonesia 2018 Asian Paralympic Games which is being hosted by Jakarta from October 6 to 13. With a gold and silver medals, Oman raised their tally to five medals including: one gold, three silvers and one bronze.Oman’s paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaiki bagged new gold medal in the shot put with a distance of 8.42 metres while Mohammed al Qasmi received silver in the same competition with a distance of 7.26.

Previously, Taha bin Abdullah al Harrasi clinched two medals as he won a silver medal in 400 metres and bagged a bronze in 100 metres. Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged the first medal for the Sultanate in the discus throw. “Our stars prove that they are champions and claimed a historical number of medals for the Sultanate in this edition of Asian Paralympic Games. As many as five medals are in our credit in this participation at Asian Games which featured 22 countries from different continents.” Dr Mansoor al Toqi, chairman of Oman Paralympic Committee said.

“Oman Paralympic Committee increased their ranking as they reached the fifth position in West Asia and 22nd at Asian level. The change in the ranking occurred due to our champions’ results and achieving more top positions at Asian level. Thanks to them,” the chairman added. “I would like to thank all the supporters of Paralympic Committee starting from Ministry of Sports Affairs and to all our private sector partners. Great thanks to our coaching staff for their efforts to prepare our champions for all the competitions.” Al Touqi concluded.

Related