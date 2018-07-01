Five arrested for possession of drugs

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances arrested five people in the wilayats of Nizwa, Samayil, Adam and Al Jabal al Akhdar for their involvement in the possession of drugs (morphine). The defendants have been referred to Public Prosecutions to take necessary legal action. Meanwhile, the ROP calls on all citizens and residents to cooperate in combating the drug scourge by calling 9999, or the toll free number (1444) or by going to the nearest police station. ILLEGALS ARRESTED: An official source at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that efforts exerted to combat infiltration have resulted in arresting 47 infiltrators of different nationalities for illegally entering the Sultanate. The arrests were made over the last week. About 43 infiltrators have been deported after the ROP took the necessary legal actions in coordination with the infiltrators’ respective embassies.

