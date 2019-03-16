Fitbit unveils Ace 2 designed for children above six years

Fitbit recently launched the Ace 2, which is aimed at children age 6 years and up.

It is worth noting that this device rocks a swim-proof design and a bumper that safeguards its screen while doing activities throughout the day. Fitbit says it is fitted with new animated clock faces that motivate challenges in an aim to keep children going. On top of that, users may also be delighted with Ace 2’s colourful avatars and cover photos that they can personalise using the Fitbit app. Fitbit also allows parents to stay on top of their children’s activities as it lets them create a Fitbit family account. For those who wish to grab one for their kids, the Ace 2 is going to hit the market beginning summer 2019, according to Fitbit.

It will be available in Night Sky with Neon Yellow clasp and in Watermelon with Teal clasp. What’s more, consumers may also pick from one of the accessories available, including classic silicone bands.

These bands come with an array of options, such as kid-friendly and bold energetic colours as well as printed bands. When it comes to its price tag, this wearable device for kids costs $24.95 to $29.95.

In an effort to inspire and motivate users even further, the company says it will soon roll out a slew of updates to its Fitbit app.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance [the] experience, so we redesigned the Fitbit app to give people more ways to tailor it, with easier access to tools and a global community that can help motivate them to reach their goals,” said Jonah Becker, Fitbit’s vice-president of Design.

Apart from the Ace 2, the company also introduced three more devices, which include Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, and Fitbit Inspire. It also pushed out its Rewards beta programme.

