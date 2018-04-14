Fish worth RO 26m caught till January

MUSCAT: The total catch from traditional fishery in the various governorates of the Sultanate in January stood at 38,212 tonnes, valued at RO 26 million. In the Governorate of Muscat, the fish catch stood at 2,899 tonnes, an increase of 15.5 per cent compared to that in last year. In the Governorates of North and South Al Batinah, the catch stood at 5,493 tonnes, the Governorate of Musandam at 2,682 tonnes, the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah at 8,747 tonnes and the Governorate of Al Wusta stood at 13,679 tonnes.

