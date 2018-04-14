Fish worth RO 26 million caught until January-end

MUSCAT: The total catch from traditional fishery in the various governorates of the Sultanate in January 2018 was 38.2 tonnes, valued at RO 26 million.

In the Governorate of Muscat, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 2,899 tonnes in January 2018. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 2,510 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 15.5 per cent.

In the Governorates of North and South Al Batinah, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 5,493 tonnes in January 2018. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 4,907 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 11.9 per cent.

In the Governorate of Musandam, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 2,682 tonnes in January. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 2,535 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 5.8 per cent.

In the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 8,747 tonnes in January. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 8,092 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 8.1 per cent.

In the Governorate of Al Wusta, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 13,679 tonnes in January. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 11,707 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 16.8 per cent.

In the Governorate of Dhofar, the fish catch by traditional fishery stood at 4,711 tonnes in January. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 3,957 tonnes, showing a percentage increase of 19.1 per cent.

The total catch through traditional fisheries has been further classified into various species. The catch for Demersal Fish in January 2018 stood at 7,628 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017 the catch was 6,707 tonnes showing a percentage increase of 13.7 per cent.

The catch for Large Pelagic Fish in January 2018 stood at 10,088 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017 the catch was 8,759 tonnes showing a percentage increase of 15.2 per cent.

The catch for Small Pelagic Fish in January 2018 stood at 19,695 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017 the catch was 17,618 tonnes showing a percentage increase of 11.8 per cent.

The catch for Sharks and Rays in January 2018 stood at 427 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017 the catch was 335, tonnes showing a percentage increase of 27.5 per cent.

The catch for Sharks in January 2018 stood at 418 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017 the catch was 311, tonnes showing a percentage increase of 34.6 per cent.

The catch for Rays in January stood at 9 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 24 tonnes, showing a percentage decrease of -62.4 per cent.

The catch for Crustaceans and Molluscs in January stood at 224 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 231 tonnes showing a percentage decrease of -3.1 per cent.

The catch for Lobsters in January stood at 4 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 2 tonnes, showing a percentage increase.

The catch for Cuttlefish in January stood at 220 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 229 tonnes, showing a percentage decrease of -3.7 per cent.

The catch for Abalone in January stood at 0 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 0 tonnes, showing zero percentage.

The catch for unidentified fishes in January 2018 stood at 151 tonnes. For the corresponding period in 2017, the catch was 59 tonnes, showing a increase of 153.9 per cent. — ONA

