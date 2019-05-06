First smart taxi waiting lounge opens at Suhar

Muscat: The first of its kind taxi lounge in Oman, situated near Suhar Bridge and close to Lulu Hypermarket, was opened for passengers on Monday.

Construction of the fully air-conditioned lounge, equipped with security features such as CCTVs, started early 2018 at the total cost of RO33,000.

The Suhar Municipality has been in the process of implementing this project since the beginning of this year

The taxi lounge with two waiting rows for men and one for women is to help avoid inconvenience by waiting in the sun for taxis.