First Kempinski hotel opens

MUSCAT, APRIL 4 –

His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said opened the first Kempinski Hotel, the modern urban resort in Oman, in the presence of high-level dignitaries at the Al Mouj on Wednesday.

Designed with a variety of local Omani influences, Kempinski Hotel Muscat offers a unique experience of traditional Omani hospitality blended with luxury European flair on a day of celebratory delight.

Hosting two events — an official VIP launch in the day, followed by a social cocktail party in the evening — the hotel welcomed 500 guests. During the day event, under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said, a reveal of a plaque model of the ballroom took place as local government officials and members of the Omani and international press were gathered in the ballroom, where they were met by an ensemble of the Royal Omani Symphony Orchestra. In the evening, a cocktail reception ensued, along with the grand opening festivities, whereby elaborate food concepts provided prominent guests with an exclusive teaser of each outlet as various performance elements such as aerial acrobats and DJ set provided a fusion of musical entertainment for the guests.

“We are excited about the opening and what makes the hotel different is the delivery of the time-tested and unparalleled global Kempinski hospitality here in Oman”, said Colin Lubbe, CFO of Kempinski, Switzerland.

Talking about the expansion of the brand in the country, Lubbe said that they are in talks with the authorities for further expansion and future will uphold their expansion plans.

“With 310 rooms and suites, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, authentic Kempinski world-class restaurants and bars, a fully equipped fitness centre and an authentic spa experience, guests are welcomed to experience the finer things in life”, he added.

Nestled within the community of Al Mouj, Muscat and encompassing over 6 km of stunning coastline, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is an unparalleled luxury destination in the capital of Oman by offering a blend of local traditions and world-class European luxury and a gateway to an authentic Omani adventure.

“The grand opening of our hotel marks an important day for the Kempinski brand. Being the latest hotel addition in Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s lifestyle and leisure destination in the new heart of Muscat, we aim to provide our guests with a memorable and authentic Omani experience, merged with over 120 years of European luxury, while contributing to the successful growth of the tourism sector in the Sultanate”, Carsten Wiegandt, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat said.

Designed by Woods Bagot, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is a modern interpretation of Muscat and the Sultanate, with stand-out elements that are truly Omani in nature. The hotel’s buildings, with the façade inspired by the landscape of Old Muscat — such as the Muttrah Corniche — are a matrix of structures, outlining what was once a commercial centre. The design of the lobby originates from the nature of lilies in a lily pond, and is inspired by the Al Alam Palace, the ceremonial palace of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The prominent location of the ballroom — wherein the Muscat Ballroom is situated — establishes a strong first impression, with an architectural design inspired by Arabic lanterns, illuminated in the evening to reinforce the hotel as a landmark in Al Mouj Muscat community.

Guests can experience a mélange of local traditions blended with world-class European luxury guaranteed to create unforgettable memories. For families travelling with kids, the hotel’s kids club provides the perfect haven for children.

The 1,100 sq metre pillarless ballroom can accommodate up to 700 guests and can be divided into three sections.

The striking diamond-shaped building also hosts 11 separate function rooms, featuring natural daylight and conveniently equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment.

Kempinski Hotel is located in Al Mouj Muscat, a world-class waterfront development that offers unparalleled lifestyle and leisure experiences. Located within this thriving waterfront community, guests will have access to exciting retail and dining facilities at Boulevard, The Walk and Marsa Promenade with a 400-berth Al Mouj Marina, and a signature PGA-standard 18-hole links-style course at Al Mouj Golf minutes away.

