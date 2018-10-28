First integrated service centre on Expressway

Muscat, Oct 28 – The first fully-integrated service centre is coming up on the Muscat Expressway. Called Sayar 1, it is being built by Bayan Investment House. The centre will provide a multitude of services to road users, including fuel stations, shops, restaurants, cafés, male and female prayer rooms, toilets, ATMs, a money exchange, a pharmacy and a gym, said Fahad bin Mohammed al Khalili, the company Chairman and CEO. It will be located on the Expressway in Ghala. It will cater to road users travelling to both remote as well as nearby areas. With the opening up of a section of the road up to Shinas and the UAE border, the Expressway serves more than 1.4 million vehicles a year.

Sayar 1 aims to offer the best commercial service station in Oman. It will serve as a destination, a meeting place and an assembly point for travellers and road users. “Such a project greatly serves citizens and residents and gives an opportunity for SMEs to start businesses that are economically viable,” said Khalili. He said the Bayan team has over 80 years of combined experience in the Omani market in the field of feasibility studies and development of integrated projects, and partnerships with prestigious institutions for a number of projects. Ahmed bin Mubarak al Harmali, a partner in Bayan and Special Projects Department Director, said the commercial building area is 4,150 sqm. It will have 20 commercial units and 61 parking spaces.