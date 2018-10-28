First integrated service center on Muscat Expressway

Muscat: Bayan Investment House has announced the launch of its first fully integrated service center, ‘Sayar 1,’ on the Muscat Expressway. The service station will provide a multitude of services to road users, according to Fahad bin Mohammed al Khalili, chairman and CEO.

Sayar 1 will provide road users with a diverse range of services, including fuel filling, shops, various types of restaurants, cafés, male and female prayer rooms, toilets, ATMs, a money exchange, a pharmacy, and a gym.

The service station is located on the expressway in Gala, meaning that it caters to road users travelling both to remote areas as well those travelling to nearby areas.

Recent statistics indicate that the expressway serves more than 1.4 million vehicles per year, which comes following the opening of the section of road up to Shinas and the UAE border.

The commercial building area is 4,150 square meters, with facilities for 20 commercial units and 61 parking spaces.