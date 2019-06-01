First governance conference in Dec

Muscat: Oman Governance and Sustainability Centre (OGSC) will be organising its first governance conference on December 5 in Kempinski Hotel in Al Mouj Muscat. The conference will be held to promote awareness of the concept of governance and its importance in improving the performance of institutions and companies in the public and private sectors, and the national economy in general.

The opening ceremony of the conference will be held under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), in the presence of a number of ministers, under-secretaries, representatives of concerned bodies, chairmen of boards of directors of public and private sectors and specialists on governance from inside and outside the Sultanate.

Sayyid Hamid bin Sultan al Busaidi, OGSC Executive Director, said that the conference is organised, in cooperation with the Capital Market Authority and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), to exchange expertise with speakers and specialists from inside and outside the Sultanate. The conference will host local and international speakers and experts in this area and chairmen of boards of directors in institutions and companies.

He said in a statement that the conference will include sessions and workshops on the importance of governance as a development tool in support of Oman 2040 Vision as well as the importance of governance in strengthening boards of directors in public and private institutions. He pointed out that the conference will address the Sultanate’s position on global practices in the field of governance and its implementation and enhancement, in order to reduce corruption, maximise profit, improve the working environment, separate competencies and give powers. — ONA