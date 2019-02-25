First gas shipment from Khazzan in 2021

Muscat: Yousef bin Mohammed al Ojaili, President of BP Oman, said $16 billion will be invested as capital expenditures in the first and second stages of Khazzan Gas Project. The project began with production one billion cubic feet of gas a day in September 2017. In an interview to Oman daily, Al Ojaili said production will increase by about half a billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas per day in early 2021 when production starts from the field of Ghazeer, which is the second phase of this giant project, stressing that work in the field of Ghazeer is better progressing than expected and according to the implementation schedule.

He expressed the company’s confidence in its ability to move towards delivery of the first shipment of gas from the project in the first quarter of 2021, pointing out that by the end of last year, 45 per cent of the work was completed in general “and we are working to achieve a 90-per cent completion rate by the end of this year,” he said. — ONA