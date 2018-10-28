First ever ultra-trail challenge in Middle East

Muscat: The stage is now set for the Middle East region’s first ever ultra-trail running event with the start of the inaugural OMAN by UTMB® just one month away. With final preparations to the 137 km course now complete, a cast of 455 registered local, regional and international runners are set to cross the spectacular non-stop challenge start line on Thursday, 29 November. Specifically designed to take the ultra-trail athletes through some of the Sultanate’s most dramatic and remote mountain landscapes, the course follows traditional tracks and new built sections with no less than 100 kms of the course having been improved in preparation for the ground-breaking event.

Care has been taken to prepare and signpost the route to provide a long-term legacy for both local communities and adventure sports tourists, a key objective for Oman Sail who are hosting the challenge with the support of UTMB® International and the organisers of UTMB® Mont-Blanc.

With entries exceeding expectations, OMAN by UTMB® has attracted leading members of the international ultra-trail community —representing more than 50 countries — to an adventure described by UTMB Mont-Blanc Race Director Michel Poletti as “a must-do event.”

“We are delighted that so many international ultra-trail runners have seized the opportunity to come and see what OMAN by UTMB® and our beautiful country has to offer,” said Oman Sail Chief Marketing Officer, Salma al Hashmi.

“The course is the match of anything to be found on the UTMB® calendar and we believe that Oman’s striking beauty will speak for itself when the event gets underway. We also hope that the runners and their families and friends will make the most of their time in Oman to explore the Sultanate’s authentic culture and experience the warm welcome for which we are renowned.”

High-profile runners taking part include five who have taken on the role of event ambassadors. The most recent addition to this select group is Samantha Chan, who came third in the 2018 Gaoligong by UTMB 125 km race in China, and is the best known female runner in Hong Kong.

OMAN by UTMB® starts at Birkat al Mawz, near Nizwa, at 19:30 on Thursday, November 29.

