First e-security academy starts from Sunday

Muscat: The Advanced e-Security Academy, which is one of the projects of the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) in partnership with the Ministry of Manpower, will start operation next Sunday at the premises of the Higher College of Technology in Muscat. Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Technical Education and Vocational Training, will launch the centre. The e-Security Academy is the first specialised technical training academy in information technology security in the Sultanate. The establishment of the academy is part of the Sultanate’s efforts to enhance e-security.

