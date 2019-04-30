First day of Ramadhan on Monday

Muscat: The month of Ramadhan this year will begin on Monday May 6 according to astronomical calculations made by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

According to the ministry’s astronomical calculations the crescent will stay on the horizon for 30 minutes after sunset on Sunday what makes it possible for observation by the naked eye in the case of clear skies and much easier by using telescopes.

The crescent will descend on 7:07 pm 30 minutes after sunset in Muscat city on Sunday. In Salalah and Haima, the crescent will stay for 31 minutes after sunset. The astronomical calculations made by the International Astronomical Center and most Arab astronomical centres show that the first day of Ramadhan will be on Monday.