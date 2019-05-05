First day of Ramadhan in Sultanate on Tuesday

MUSCAT: The main moon sighting committee of Ramadhan for 1440 Hijri year has declared that the sighting of the moon has not been confirmed. Consequently, Monday will be the complementing day of the month of Shaaban, and Tuesday will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadhan. The committee convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, to receive reports of moon sighting in the presence of the committee members including His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate; Sayyid Harib bin Hamad al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs; Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Khateeb, Judge of the Supreme Court in Salalah.

In a statement the committee said it has received no reports confirming the sighting of the moon, thereby Tuesday will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadhan. On this auspicious occasion, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs would like to express its sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos praying to Allah Almighty for many returns of the occasion along with plentiful bounties and blessings on Omani citizens, residents and the Islamic nation. In a speech after the meeting, His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili said: “On this blessed occasion we pray to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings and bounties on the Sultanate and grant His Majesty good health and long life.” — ONA