First batch of fish produced under aquaculture project hits market

Muscat: The Blue Waters Company, affiliated to the Oman Aquaculture Development Company, has started supplying seabream fish in size of 400-300 grams, produced from aquaculture project, using floating cages set in Qurayat, Muscat to local markets.

The project consists of 32 cages, 16 of which are with a diameter of 20 meters and another 16 are with a diameter of 40 meters, and both extend to 40 to 60 meters long. The fish farming period is 12 to 14 months, with marketing volumes estimated at 400 and 450 grams. The farm’s production capacity is 3,000 tons of fish per year, targeting local and international markets.