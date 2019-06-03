Firms told to adhere to mid-day break law

MUSCAT, JUNE 3 – As the mandatory mid-day work break came into force on June 1, companies have been told to adhere to the law strictly.

“In view of the high temperature during the day, it is necessary to protect workers from the heat and ensure that they are not exposed to heat,” said an official at the Ministry of Manpower. The mid-day break is announced every year in accordance with Article 16 of the Oman Labour Law for occupational safety and health regulations, Employers should provide a clear schedule to inform workers of their daily working hours during the mid-day break period, he said.

The regulation for the break is issued under the ministerial decision No 286/2008 that states, “employees must not work at open construction or other sites exposed to high mid-day temperatures from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm from June to August.” The official also urged employers to provide all necessary means to protect workers against injuries and illnesses during their working hours and to educate them on keeping safe at the workplace. He said that the ministry will conduct awareness campaigns to educate workers about the need to protect them from heat.

“In exceptional cases where continuous work is required, employers must provide workers with cold water and other recommended items by the country’s health authorities such as salt and lemon,” the official said. Works excluded from the break include emergency works such as cutting lines, water supply, sewerage, electricity and cutting off traffic or blocking public roads, in addition to cut gas pipelines or petroleum flow. In these cases, they must also provide first aid, air-conditioners, sunshades and cold water. Violators can be penalised with fines ranging from RO 100 to RO 500, or a jail term not more than one month, or both. The penalty doubles for repeat violators. The official said that it would intensify the inspection campaigns after the Eid holidays at work sites.