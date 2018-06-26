Firms fined for selling expired goods

MUSCAT, June 26 – A number of commercial establishments in the Sultanate were slapped with fines amounting to RO 2,500 for violating the law that protects rights of consumers.

According to a statement from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), the verdict for fines were awarded as they were found selling expired goods and not displaying details of products in Arabic language.

“The fines follow the recent inspections carried out by PACP officials as part of the price control measures. Several businesses were found indulging in selling expired items.

There were also violations relating to prices,” said the statement.

Many foodstuff items were found not suitable for human use, it said, adding, “The fines have been imposed in accordance with Oman’s Consumer Protection Law.”

According to Article 19 of the law, the businesses shall provide the consumer with correct information on the commodity or the service, and in all cases, the provider shall clearly state the price, weight, production and expiry date.

“All the information may be written in a clear manner in Arabic on the commodity,” says the law.

The authority, meanwhile, called on all businesses to abide by the provisions of the law and its regulations, and maintain transparency and credibility.

